Chennai: News is coming from Chennai, where a five-year-old boy accidentally swallowed an LED bulb. Doctors removed it after several surgery attempts.

Doctors at Chennai's Sri Ramachandra Hospital rescued a child's life by extracting an LED bulb that became lodged in his lungs after he mistakenly swallowed it.

A team of doctors had to perform a bronchoscopy on a five-year-old kid who had accidentally swallowed an LED bulb.

A child who was admitted to another hospital had to perform a bronchoscopy on kid but failed to remove it.

After two unsuccessful attempts, he was rushed to Sri Ramachandra Hospital, where the team of doctors found an LED bulb inside the lungs of the child during a CT scan.

A team of doctors suggested open-chest surgery to remove the LED bulb; however, the surgeons were able to safely remove the LED bulb through the bronchoscopy method.