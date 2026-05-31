Chennai Bar Brawl: 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Yancy Killed After Car Hits Scooter Outside Koyambedu Hotel

Chennai: An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee died after being struck by a car during a fight that spilled out of a private hotel bar in Chennai's Koyambedu area. According to the police, the altercation began inside the bar while two groups of friends were dancing, and escalated outside the hotel after both sides were asked to leave by security staff. The police have identified the deceased as 18-year-old Yancy, whose body has been preserved at the mortuary of a hospital.

The police stated that the teenager was part of one of the groups involved in the clash. According to police, the argument resumed on the street moments after the bouncers intervened and escorted both groups out. During the confrontation outside the hotel, Yancy and her 17-year-old friend, who was on a scooter, were hit by a car driven by one of the men from the opposing group.

Fight Breaks Out Inside Bar, Moves To Street

At least 6 people have since been arrested in connection with the incident. The police are probing the incident to ascertain the sequence of events that led from a night out to the fatal collision.

The police further stated that the two groups got into a fight while dancing at the hotel bar. The bouncers stepped in to separate them and instructed both parties to leave the premises. However, the tension did not end there and the two groups reportedly resumed their heated argument outside the hotel.

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As per reports, it was during the exchange outside the hotel that Yancy and her 17-year-old friend on a scooter were hit. The vehicle involved was being driven by Balaguru, with his friend Saravanan also in the car. The police said that the impact caused serious injuries to both girls.

The police officials confirmed that 6 people have been arrested so far in relation to the brawl, including Balaguru, the driver of the car that struck the scooter, and Saravanan, his companion.

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An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of the crash and the role played by each person present during the fight. The police are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas to further verify the statements given by the onlookers.