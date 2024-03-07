Bengaluru Water Crisis, a Wake Up Call For Chennai

Advertisement

Chennai: Bengaluru water crisis can be termed as a wake up call for southern state Chennai. According to a study by Anna University and IIT-Madras, the gap between demand and water supply in Chennai is set to surge to nearly 466 mld by 2030 and the variance would broaden further in the next few decades, signaling need for effective and integrated interventions to cut back unfulfilled demand.

Utilizing the Water Evaluation And Planning (WEAP) model, the study forecasted a broadening gap between water demand and supply, reaching 466 million litres per day (mld) by 2030.

The issue of water scarcity is made worse by variables including population growth, urbanization, and variations in rainfall patterns, said the study by the Anna University.

With climate change, unpredictable rain and population increase, water demand will double by 2030 in Chennai, according to another undertaken by IIT-M study, which suggest the usage of tertiary treated wastewater.

The study by Anna University and IIT-Madras stated that by 2030, the water demand in Chennai with an area of nearly 1,189 sq.km is expected to be around 2,365 million litres a day (mld) with a gap of 466 mld in water supply.

The study emphasized how urgently integrated and resilient water management techniques are needed to meet the impending problem. It was published in the Journal of Water Infrastructure by the International Water Association.

There is increasing disparity between limited sources and ever-increasing demand, revealed the study. The city is estimated to receive a supply of 1,988 mld by 2040 and 2,049 mld by 2050.

The unfulfilled demand is further expected to grow to nearly 717.5 mld by 2040 and a substantial 962 mld by 2050, said P.V.Razi Sadath, one of the researchers.

