Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Chennai Building Collapse: 3 People Dead, 5 Trapped

Three people died after a building collapsed in Chennai's Alwarpet on Thursday.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai. | Image:ANI | Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Breaking News: Three people have reportedly died after a building collapsed in Alwarpet in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. Reports say that five people are still trapped in the debris. It is not clear whether one of the five trapped has died.

This is a developing story.
 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

