Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:38 IST
Chennai Building Collapse: 3 People Dead, 5 Trapped
Three people died after a building collapsed in Chennai's Alwarpet on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai. | Image:ANI | Representational Image
Advertisement
Breaking News: Three people have reportedly died after a building collapsed in Alwarpet in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. Reports say that five people are still trapped in the debris. It is not clear whether one of the five trapped has died.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.