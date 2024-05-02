Advertisement

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced in a statement on Tuesday that Metro commuters—those who have taken at least 15 rides in the previous 30 days—are now the only ones eligible for monthly pass parking at six stations. The following stations are:

Wimco Nagar Depot Metro

Ashok Nagar Metro

Koyambedu Metro

Nehru Park Metro

Alandur Metro

Sri Thiyagaraya College Metro are the six stations.

The new parking rates are as follows:

Based on parking space availability and occupancy at stations, the following adjustments are made to parking preferences in order to prioritize parking space for Metro commuters.

Only Metro passengers who have used their monthly pass at least 15 times in the previous 30 days are eligible to continue using it at the parking lots of six stations: Wimco Nagar Depot Metro, Sri Thiyagaraya College Metro, Nehru Park Metro, Koyambedu Metro, Ashok Nagar Metro, and Alandur Metro. Due to a shortage of parking spaces at four stations—New Washermenpet Metro, Nandanam Metro, Egmore Metro, and Shenoy Nagar Metro—the monthly pass program has been discontinued. 18 stations— Thruvotriyur Metro, Thiruvotiyur Theradi Metro, Kaladipet Metro, High Court Metro, Washermenpet Metro, Government Estate Metro, LIC Metro, Guindy Metro, Nanganallur Road Metro, Meenambakkam Metro, Thirumangalam Metro, Airport Metro, Mannadi Metro, New Washermenpet Metro, Nandanam Metro, Egmore Metro, Ashok Nagar Metro, and Alandur Metro—have seen an increase in the hourly parking tariff for non-commuters due to a rise in demand. Non-Commuters (those who have not traveled by metro or who have ridden less than 15 times in the last 30 days) At two metro stations, the monthly pass tariff has gone up. (The Metro stations at Arumbakkam and St. Thomas Mount) The parking tariff has not changed for the remaining stations.

CMRL intends to create a hub for work and recreation along the Metro routes. A number of the main interchange stations, including Koyambedu, Alandur, Sholinganallur, and Madhavaram Milk Colony, have land parcels designated for the development of malls and office buildings. Skywalks will also be constructed by CMRL to facilitate commuters' direct passage from metro stations.

