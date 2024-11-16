sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Chennai Police Arrests South Actress For Her Remarks On Telugu Community

Published 22:57 IST, November 16th 2024

Chennai Police Arrests South Actress For Her Remarks On Telugu Community

South actress Kasthuri Shankar was arrested in Hyderabad by the Chennai Police for her remarks on the Telugu community during an event in Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
South actress Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad
South actress Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad | Image: Representational
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:57 IST, November 16th 2024