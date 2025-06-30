Chennai Power Cut Alert: These Areas to Face 5-Hour Outage Today

Chennai: If you’re living in parts of Chennai, be prepared for a power cut today. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that several areas across the city will face electricity shutdowns on Monday, June 30, due to planned maintenance work.

The power will be suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, affecting both residential and commercial areas. More than 40 locations are expected to experience the outage. Areas Affected by Today’s Power Cut

Besant Nagar

4th Main Road, 32 to 35 Cross Street, 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, Alcott Kuppam, Customs Colony 1st Street, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Bajanai Kovil Street, Orrur Ellai Amman Kovil Street

Tambaram

Krishna Nagar (1st & 8th Streets), Vetri Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Ramani Nagar, Malliga Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, Sriram Nagar South, part of Sriram Nagar North, and Balakrishnan Nagar

Nehru Nagar & Hasthinapuram

RP Road, Iyyasamy School Street, Rajaji Street, Patel Street, Sankarlal Jain Street, part of Chitlapakkam 1st Main Road, Old Hasthinapuram Road, Santhanakrishnan Street, Mahadevan Street, and Ramamoorthi Street

GST Road, Parvathy Hospital area, Katlanchavadi

Why This Power Cut?

According to TANGEDCO, this is a routine maintenance exercise to ensure safe and uninterrupted power supply in the coming days. The department regularly carries out these shutdowns to inspect and repair infrastructure such as transformers and cables.

TANGEDCO, a part of TNEB Ltd., handles power generation, transmission, and distribution across Tamil Nadu. The agency was restructured in 2010 under the Electricity Act, 2003, to streamline operations and improve services.

What You Should Do

Residents in affected areas are advised to:

Charge electronic devices in advance

Keep emergency lights and power banks ready

Plan any work that needs electricity around the outage time

Store water if you rely on motor-powered pumps

Power is expected to resume by 2:00 pm, but in some places, there might be a slight delay.