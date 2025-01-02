Published 07:47 IST, January 2nd 2025
Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details
Parts of city will face five-hour power cut today from 9am to 2pm.
Chennai: Residents of Chennai will experience a 5-hour power outage on Thursday, Janurary 2, due to some maintenance work by state power department. The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.
It was announced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is carrying out maintenance work in parts of Egmore.
List of Chennai Power Cut Affected Areas:
Tondiarpet: North Terminal Road, part of TH Road, Thideer Nagar, Cherian Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiya Nagar, Nammaiyah Street, Buchammal Street, Nagooran Garden, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Danapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veera Raghavan street, Irusappa Maistry street, Poondi Thangammal Street, A.E. Koil Street, Avoor Muthiah Street, Othavadi Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Garden, Jeeva Nagar and MPT Quarters.
Supply will be resumed before 02.00 P.M, if the works are completed.
Residents in these areas are advised to schedule activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during the power outage.
