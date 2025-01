Chennai Power Outage Alert: 22 Areas To Experience 5-Hour Power Cut | Check Details

Chennai: A scheduled power cut is set to affect 22 areas of Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai on Wednesday, between 9 am to 2 pm. According to the officials, the power cut is aimed at carrying out necessary maintenance work, including essential repairs and upgrades. A notification has been issued by the concerned department regarding the scheduled power cut in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that the power supply may be restored before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule. The department has advised the residents to check the list of affected areas and plan their day accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. The affected areas include:

Koyambedu, Jai Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, and many more (see full list below)

Residents can check the TANGEDCO website or contact their local electricity office for more information.

Full List of Affected Areas:

Koyambedu:

Jai Nagar

Amaravathi Nagar

Sakthi Nagar

Pragadeswarar Nagar

Balavinayagar Nagar

Vinayagapuram

Annai Sathya Nagar

Valluvar Salai

TSD Nagar

Thirukumarapuram

Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street

Dr Ambedkar Street

Janakiraman Colony

100 Feet Road

Chinmaya Nagar

SAF Games Village

Alagiri Nagar

Loganatha Nagar

Indira Gandhi Street

Mangali Nagar

Kumananchavadi:

Poonamallee Bypass

Golden Homes FDR1

Golden Homes FDR2

MTC Depot

BSNL

KK Nagar:

AVM Studio

Capella (Part of Arcot Road)

Kumaran Colony Main Road

Saligramam

Part of 80 Feet Road

Kannikapuram 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets

Vijayaragavapuram 1st-5th Streets and Cross Streets

14th & 15th Sector KK Nagar 94th-104th Streets

SSB Nagar

SV Lingam Salai

Meeran Shahib Street

Part of Raja Mannar Salai

AVM Asta

Rani Anna Nagar

Part of PT Rajan Salai

Alagar Perumal Koil Street

Vijaya Street

Ottagapalayam and Surrounding Areas

Tondiarpet:

Kummalamman Koil Street

Kappalpolu Street

VP Koil Street

Thandavarayan Street

GA Road

Part of TH Road

Solayappan Street

Rainy Hospital

Sri Rangamal Street

Ramanujam Street

Part of Ilaya Street

Part of Mannappan Street

Thangavel Street

Nainiappan Street

Sanjeevarayan Street

Subburayan Street

Balumudali Street

Old Washermenpet

Perumalkovil Street

Veerakutty Street

KG Garden

Mayor Basudev Street

Pallikaranai: