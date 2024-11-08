sb.scorecardresearch
  Chennai Powercut Today: Check List of Affected Areas to Face 5-Hr Power Shutdown

Published 11:29 IST, November 8th 2024

Chennai Powercut Today: Check List of Affected Areas to Face 5-Hr Power Shutdown

Residents of Chennai are set to witness a five-hour power cut on Friday (November 8)

Reported by: Digital Desk
Powercut
Residents of Chennai are set to witness a five-hour power cut on Friday (November 8) | Image: AI image
Chennai: Residents of Chennai are set to witness a five-hour power cut on Friday (November 8), as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has scheduled maintenance work. The planned outage will occur from 9 AM to 2 PM, affecting several areas across the city. Power is expected to be restored by 2 PM if the work is completed ahead of schedule, according to TANGEDCO.

List of Affected Areas to Witness Power Cut Today in Chennai

Adambakkam:

  • Part of Adambakkam
  • Earikarai Street
  • New Secretariat Colony
  • Brindhanvan Nagar Main Road
  • New NGO Colony
  • Ramakrishna Nagar
  • Radha Nagar (one part)
  • Vel Nagar (one part)
  • LH Nagar (one part)

Enjambakkam:

  • Kudumiyandi Thoppu School Street
  • Velunaiker Street
  • Quid-e-millath Street
  • Audhithyaram Nagar
  • J. Nagar (Semmozhi Street)
  • Panaiyur Kuppam area
  • NRI Layout (VGP South Avenue)
  • Seashore Town (1st Avenue to 13th Avenue)
  • Samudra Street (Rajaji Street)

Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to plan accordingly for the scheduled power disruption.

11:29 IST, November 8th 2024