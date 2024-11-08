Published 11:29 IST, November 8th 2024
Chennai Powercut Today: Check List of Affected Areas to Face 5-Hr Power Shutdown
Residents of Chennai are set to witness a five-hour power cut on Friday (November 8)
Residents of Chennai are set to witness a five-hour power cut on Friday (November 8) | Image: AI image
Chennai: Residents of Chennai are set to witness a five-hour power cut on Friday (November 8), as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has scheduled maintenance work. The planned outage will occur from 9 AM to 2 PM, affecting several areas across the city. Power is expected to be restored by 2 PM if the work is completed ahead of schedule, according to TANGEDCO.
List of Affected Areas to Witness Power Cut Today in Chennai
Adambakkam:
- Part of Adambakkam
- Earikarai Street
- New Secretariat Colony
- Brindhanvan Nagar Main Road
- New NGO Colony
- Ramakrishna Nagar
- Radha Nagar (one part)
- Vel Nagar (one part)
- LH Nagar (one part)
Enjambakkam:
- Kudumiyandi Thoppu School Street
- Velunaiker Street
- Quid-e-millath Street
- Audhithyaram Nagar
- J. Nagar (Semmozhi Street)
- Panaiyur Kuppam area
- NRI Layout (VGP South Avenue)
- Seashore Town (1st Avenue to 13th Avenue)
- Samudra Street (Rajaji Street)
Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to plan accordingly for the scheduled power disruption.
