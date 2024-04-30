Advertisement

Chennai: Chennai police initiated an investigation and arrested a man after a video showed the latter mercilessly assaulting his wife amid heavy traffic on Koyambedu flyover of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The video showing man beating his wife brutally went viral on the internet. The video showed up on social media on April 27, Saturday. The video showed that a lady is fallen on the road while a man attempts to assault her, drag her to make her get up.

UPDATE:



Male in this video is Roshan and the lady is his wife. For assaulting the lady, FIR has been registered, Roshan has been arrested and being investigated.

இந்த வீடியோவில் காணப்படும் ஆண் ரோஷன் மற்றும் பெண் அவரது மனைவி.

பெண்ணை தாக்கியதாக, எப்ஐஆர் பதிவு செய்து, ரோஷனை கைது… https://t.co/UjBFybvUeV — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_)

The most shocking part of the scene that it was happening on busy bridge. As per media reports that one of the passers by recorded the video and also informed the police.

Chennai police cam into action and managed to arrest the accused.

Taking to X and responding to the viral video saying, “Male in this video is Roshan and the lady is his wife. For assaulting the lady, FIR has been registered, Roshan has been arrested and being investigated.”

In reply to the post of Chennai police, Netizens appreciated the swiftness shown by Chennai police in discharging their duty. @Kovai_Karthic said, "thank you Chennai Police". @shmiusa said, "This is great Chennai Police for swift action….all these can be prevented if people can see, not more police around, but police carrying guns, toy or real…however, we see this happening now only for a few individuals with police escort."

According to an media report, when the person recording the video apprised the alleged accused that the police is coming soon, he quickly lifted his wife, put her on the two-wheeler, and excaped the scene.