Chennai to Face Power Cut on Dec 20: Check Affected Areas, Timings

Chennai Power Cut: Power supply will be interrupted in several areas of Chennai Today, December 20, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for maintenance work.

List of Affected Areas:

Napaalayam Area: Manali New Town, Vichoor, Sidco Estate, Kulakarai, I.J.Puram, Ezhil Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Arulmurugan Nagar, Vellivoyal, Napalayam, Edayanchavadi, Vellivoyal Chavadi, Kondakarai, Ekkal Colony, Ponniamman Nagar, Semmanali, MRF Nagar, Subramani Nagar.



Thiruverkadu Area: Sundara Chozahauram, Ram Nagar, Sundhara Vinayaga Nagar, Chelliamman Nagar, Dhevi Nagar, Sumangalai Mansarovar Appartment, Cooperative Nagar ,Cauvery Nagar, Mariamman Koil Street, Sai Avenue Appartment , Madharvedu Perumal Koil Street, Velappan Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Mettu Street, Metha Hospital.

Power supply will be restored before 2:00 PM, depending on the completion of maintenance work.