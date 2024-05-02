Advertisement

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned the public as of today, May 2, not to put unlawful stickers of government organizations or agencies on their vehicles. The police have given drivers till May 1st to remove the stickers. After then, any such sticker on the vehicle would result in a booking under the MV Act 1988. According to a police press release, starting on May 2, "Strict action will be taken against the violators by booking cases under Section 198 of MV Act 1988 (Unauthorized interference with a motor vehicle) and CMV Rule 50 under Section 177 of MV Act (defective number plate)".

Many drivers in Chennai affix stickers to their own vehicles that represent various departments and organizations, such as the press, secretariat, TNEB, Greater Chennai Corporation, defense, and police. One can see the stickers on the license plates or on other areas of the car. The statement suggested that this might have "wide-ranging negative impacts" on the person in question as well as the departments in question.

🚫Restriction of Unauthorized Stickering in Private Vehicle



From 2.5.2024 onwards, strict action will be taken against the violators by booking cases u/s 198 of MV Act 1988 & CMV Rule 50 u/s 177 of MV act (defective number plate).



Road users are requested to be aware of this. pic.twitter.com/E8zjwmNXoo — Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@ChennaiTraffic)

"Operating efficiency and safety could be compromised by revealing such government affiliation in private vehicles. Furthermore, it can result in officers and police personnel abusing their position and misusing the department's reputation while on field assignment", the press statement stated. In addition, there are a number of private cars in the area bearing the logos or symbols of advocates, physicians, and political parties. Greater Chennai Traffic Police issued a warning to road users against these behaviors, noting that they have until May 1 to make the necessary corrections, given the seriousness of the situation.

Advocates and physicians in the city have requested an exemption from the crackdown following the warning from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police. The traffic police have been asked to exempt doctors from the restriction by the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association. According to a press statement from the group, the golden hour is crucial in circumstances like cardiac arrest, auto accidents, and other situations. It further stated that if a doctor is pulled over by traffic police while traveling, a lot of time will be lost on explanations.

G Mohana Krishnan, the President of the Madras High Court Advocates Association, also asked the traffic police to revoke the directive on the stickers that properly enrolled lawyers must place on their cars. The Bar Councils of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry verify the hologram and car registration number of enrolled advocates before granting them vehicle stickers. It said that this permits them to enter and exit the court premises with ease.