Touchdown Error: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s Helicopter Forced to Land in Nearby Parking Spot After Missing Helipad | WATCH
The pilot reportedly lost sight of the helipad due to a "brownout" effect caused by swirling dust. Following the landing, local police intervened to notify the pilot of the blunder, and the helicopter was subsequently moved to its designated mark.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a moment that sparked immediate concern across Maharashtra’s political circles- coming just months after the tragic death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a January plane crash- Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was involved in a helicopter mishap in Pune on Saturday.
The Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister experienced a narrow escape when his helicopter mistakenly touched down in a vehicle parking lot rather than on its designated helipad. The error occurred as Bhujbal arrived in Khanwadi village, located in the Purandar taluka, to attend a scheduled event.
There were no injuries reported, as both Minister Bhujbal and the helicopter’s pilot remained unharmed during the incident.
What Video shows
Video footage shows the chopper landing in an empty section of the parking area adjacent to the landing zone.
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The pilot reportedly lost sight of the helipad due to a "brownout" effect caused by swirling dust. Following the landing, local police intervened to notify the pilot of the blunder, and the helicopter was subsequently moved to its designated mark.
Fadnavis Reacts
While both the Minister and the pilot emerged from the landing completely unharmed, the incident has drawn sharp scrutiny.
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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that Minister Bhujbal is safe but noted that the pilot’s negligence is a serious concern. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister clarified that a full investigation into the lapse has been ordered.
Ajit Pawar crash
The anxiety surrounding the event was amplified by the memory of January 28th, when Ajit Pawar and four others were killed after their plane, traveling from Mumbai, crashed during an attempted landing in Baramati.
With the party still mourning that "immeasurable loss," this latest navigational error has placed a renewed focus on the safety protocols of VVIP air travel in the state.
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