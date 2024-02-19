Advertisement

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Shiv Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is a lively festival of bravery, justice, and cultural pride observed throughout India rather than merely being a state holiday in Maharashtra. The nation honors the visionary monarch who founded the Maratha Empire and paved the way for Swarajya, or self-rule for his people, on February 19 of each year, but the precise day varies according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Founder Of Maratha Empire

Shivaji Maharaj, who was born in Pune's fortified Shivneri Fort in 1630, showed remarkable bravery and leadership qualities at an early age. He forged his way, driven by the teachings of his mother Jijabai and the ideal of Swarajya (self-rule). He established the Maratha Empire by cleverly seizing forts, using creative military strategies, and amassing a strong navy.

Interesting Facts

After learning that Shivaji Maharaj was buried in Raigad Fort in 1870, social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule became the first person to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Since the Raigad Fort is located 100 miles away from Pune, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was initially observed there.

The celebration of the day was carried on by legendary freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak following Jyotirao Phule.

The freedom fighter is also acknowledged with drawing attention to the Maratha King's sacrifices to the populace throughout the liberation struggle.

Bank Holidays

This year is Chhratrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 394th birthday. On Monday, February 19, banks in Maharashtra will be closed; however, banks in other states will be open as usual.

Shivaji Maharaj Legacy

The legacy of Shivaji Maharaj is not limited to states. Celebrated for his progressive ideals, religious tolerance, and persistent devotion to justice, he is revered not only in Maharashtra but throughout India. In addition to establishing a robust administrative structure, he supported education and promoted regional tongues like Marathi and Sanskrit. His policies respected all communities and beliefs and were inclusive.

Maharashtra: Grand Celebrations

Shivaji Jayanti is a festival of vivid colors and overwhelming enthusiasm. Magnificent processions filled with vibrant dancing and patriotic music parade across the cities of Maharashtra. Audiences are captivated by performances that depict battle situations and highlight his legacy. Flowers are placed on the statues, devotional music is heard, and people from all walks of life congregate to pay respects.

Shivaji Jayanti is a powerful reminder of his beliefs, even beyond the fanfare and spectacle. Generations of people have been inspired by his values of bravery in the face of hardship, respect for other religions, and responsible leadership. Educational establishments host talks and contests to teach young people about his life and accomplishments. His idea of a just society is echoed by social activities that support equality and harmony. States like Karnataka and Goa also celebrate Shivaji Jayanti with great passion, but Maharashtra is the center of the festivities.





Advertisement



