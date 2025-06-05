Days After Operation Black Forest, Top Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed in Chhattisgarh

Updated 5 June 2025 at 17:20 IST
Bijapur: Security forces have eliminated Gautam alias Sudhakar, a top Maoist leader carrying a ₹1 crore bounty, in an encounter in the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur district on Thursday. The operation was carried out by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and elite CoBRA units, based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of senior Maoist leaders in the region.
Intelligence inputs indicated the presence of multiple high-ranking Maoist cadres, including Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Pappa Rao, besides Sudhakar.
Security forces launched a well-coordinated strike deep inside the forested region, known to be a Maoist stronghold. During the exchange of fire, Sudhakar, a long-time central committee member and key strategist of the Maoist movement, was neutralised.
Weapons and Maoist Literature Recovered
Following the encounter, security forces recovered weapons, explosives, and Maoist literature from the site, further dismantling the insurgents’ operational capabilities. Officials believe that other cadres may have been injured or killed, though confirmation is awaited.
Operation Black Forest
This development comes days after the conclusion of Operation Black Forest, a 21-day offensive that resulted in the elimination of 31 Maoists, including top leaders, in the Karreguttalu Hills bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The operation has weakened the Maoist network in the region.
