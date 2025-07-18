Chhattisgarh Encounter: Six Maoists Eliminated By Security Forces In Narayanpur's Abujhmad Region

Narayanpur: At least six Maoists were killed by the security forces in a fierce encounter in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, during an anti-Maoist operation. The operation, launched based on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence, was carried out on Friday and also resulted in the seizure of a substantial cache of arms, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, and explosive materials.

According to police, the encounter began on Friday afternoon when joint teams of security forces, comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), launched a search operation in the region. As the troops neared a suspected Maoist hideout, the group of Maoists started firing bullets intensely at the security forces, prompting a retaliatory exchange that continued till the news was filed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP, Bastar Range), P Sundarraj, confirmed the killing of the Maoists, stating that the joint team faced resistance upon approaching the suspected hideout. The security forces responded aggressively, and the exchange of fire persisted until daybreak. As many as six Maoist bodies have been recovered from the encounter site, along with a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

The police officials stated that the recovered arms included AK-47 and SLR rifles, indicating the presence of senior Maoist cadres. The security forces are currently combing the surrounding area to capture any surviving Maoists who may have fled. The reinforcements have been stationed in the region to prevent escape or regrouping by remaining insurgents.

As per reports, Abujhmad's rugged landscape and limited presence of the security forces have historically made it a favoured retreat for insurgent groups. Despite intensified counter-insurgency operations, incidents of confrontation persist in the region, which explains the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in reclaiming full administrative control over the area.

The security forces' operation was part of the campaign, which aimed at targeting Maoists in the Maad Division.

The identity of the eliminated Maoists is yet to be officially established, and initial reports suggested that they belonged to a local armed cadre known to operate in the region.

The security forces are further carrying out anti-Maoist operations to dismantle Maoist formations across southern Chhattisgarh's Bastar division.

The recent encounter is seen as a major success in the ongoing efforts to curb left-wing extremism in the region. The officials have urged the locals to remain calm.