Four Maoists Killed in Bijapur Encounter; Two DRG Jawans Injured

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur | Image: X

Bijapur: At least four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Bijapur district on Tuesday. The gunfight took place near Bodla Pusnar under the Gangloor Police Station limits.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area.

During the exchange of fire, two DRG personnel sustained minor injuries. They were given first aid and airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment. Both are said to be in stable condition and out of danger.

Security forces recovered bodies of the killed Maoists and seized weapons from the spot, including a self-loading rifle. Intensive search operations are still ongoing in the surrounding region.