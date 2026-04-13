Chhattisgarh: Naxal Area Commander Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed in Kanker Encounter

Kanker: Security forces neutralised a Naxal area commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh during a fierce gunfight in the dense forests of Kanker district early Monday morning.

The encounter occurred under the Chhote Betiya police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. A joint team of security personnel launched a targeted anti-Naxal operation.

According to Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Rakhecha, the exchange of fire broke out when the patrolling unit was ambushed while combing the forested stretch.

After the firing subsided, a search of the area led to the recovery of the body of a female Naxalite, identified as Rupi, an Area Committee Member (ACM) and prominent commander.

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Security forces seized one weapon and a cache of Maoist literature and daily-use items from the spot. Officials described Rupi as one of the last senior cadres operating in this specific sector of the Bastar division.

The elimination of a commander with a substantial bounty marks another milestone in the state’s intensified efforts against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

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