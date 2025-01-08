Chhattisgarh: Residential School Official Suspended After 17-Year-Old Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Residential school official suspended after 17-year-old gives birth to baby girl | Image: Pixabay

Raipur: The superintendent of a government-run residential school has been suspended after a Class 11 student gave birth to a premature baby in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, an official said on Wednesday.

The condition of the baby girl, born in the seventh or eighth month of pregnancy, was stated to be critical.

The incident at Kasturba Gandhi residential school at Podi village came to light on Tuesday after hostel superintendent Jai Kumari Ratre got information about a 17-year-old girl student being unwell, the official said.

The hostel-cum-school is run by the tribal development department.

Other students in the hostel informed the superintendent that the girl had been vomiting since late Monday night.

A newborn baby was then found on the premises when her cries were heard, according to the superintendent.

The student, who was taken to hospital, admitted that she had given birth to the baby and threw it away through the window of the toilet late Monday night.

Korba Collector Ajeet Vasant said the hostel superintendent was suspended for alleged negligence as she did not notice that the girl was pregnant, and he has ordered the Health and Women & Child Departments to conduct a probe.

Dr Rakesh Verma, pediatrician, Korba Medical College and Hospital, said, "The baby is admitted to the critical neonatal care ward. Her left lung has injury marks. The condition of the baby is critical."