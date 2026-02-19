Mobile Game Challenge? 35 Students Slash Their Hands Together In Chhattisgarh School, Mystery Behind Shocking Incident | Image: Representational image

Dhamtari: A chilling incident has surfaced from a government secondary school in the Dahdaha village under Kurud block of Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, where 35 students were found to have intentionally slashed their wrists with blades in school premises.

While the wounds are reportedly healing, the incident has sparked a massive investigation into whether a viral mobile game challenge or a local peer-pressure trend led to the mass self-harm.

Discovery of the Incident

The incident came to light on February 13, 2026, when parents in the village of Dahdaha noticed recurring cut marks on their children’s wrists. and immediately alerted school authorities, who subsequently informed district officials

According to sources, 21 boys and 14 girls from Classes 6 to 8 injured themselves after reportedly copying one another.

After alerting the school administration, a preliminary investigation revealed that the scale of the incident was far larger than initially thought.

The incident has triggered outrage among parents and raised serious questions over school supervision and child safety.

Parents have expressed anger, questioning how blades reached students inside the campus and why teachers failed to notice visible injuries for weeks.

Concerns are also being raised about possible external influences, including growing substance abuse in the area.

Investigation by the Block Education Officer (BEO), Chandra Kumar Sahu, and Tehsildar Suraj Banchhor revealed that the slashing had occurred nearly 15 to 20 days prior.

Because the students had kept the injuries hidden under full-sleeved uniforms, the school staff remained unaware until the parental intervention.

The ‘Mobile Game’ and Peer Pressure Theory

Local authorities and counselling experts are currently investigating two primary leads.

There are growing concerns that students may have been participating in a "challenge" linked to an online mobile game, reminiscent of the infamous "Blue Whale" or "Momo" challenges.

Investigators noted that the students seemed to be "copying" one another. Once a few students initiated the act, dozens of others followed suit in what officials are calling a “disturbing case of mass peer-driven self-harm.”

BEO Sahu mentioned that medical experts are also investigating if the incident is linked to a hidden addiction or a substance-induced state, though no concrete evidence has yet emerged.



Counselling and Administrative Action

A special team of doctors and psychologists conducted a mass counselling session for the affected students on February 16.

Experts suggest that the children displayed signs of extreme psychological vulnerability and a desire for "group belonging."

The district administration has now mandated regular mental health workshops across schools in the Kurud region.