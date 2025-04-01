Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Beats Husband to Death for Buying Alcohol With Ration Money in Jashpur

New Delhi: A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband during a heated argument over his drinking habits in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, as per media reports.

The incident unfolded in the village of Girang, under the City Kotwali police station area, which has left residents in disbelief.

The victim, 52-year-old Birbal Toppo, was found dead in his home on March 16. Authorities were curious about the circumstances surrounding his death.

However, following a detailed investigation, police uncovered the truth behind the fatal altercation. It was revealed that Birbal used to be an alcoholic and had sold rice stored in the house to finance his drinking.

This act infuriated his wife, Susaina Minj, leading to a violent confrontation.

Reports indicate that during a quarrel, Susaina struck Birbal on the head multiple times with a wooden stick, leading to his death at the scene.

Following Birbal’s death, his father, Swadip Minj, filed a complaint with the police, and the accused was arrested after 15 days.

Woman Threatens to Kill Husband, Same as Meerut Murder Case

In another incident, a video went viral showing a woman from UP's Gonda threatening to chop up her husband’s body parts and store them in a drum, echoing the Meerut murder case.

On March 29, the accused, identified as May, allegedly threatened to kill Kushwaha’s mother, and when he intervened, she and Neeraj attacked both him and his mother. As per the victim's complaint, the woman said, "if you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut massacre."