Chhattisgarh Steel Plant Tragedy: Six Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped At Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd

Raipur: At least six people were killed and several others were injured after a structure at the Godavari Ispat Ltd plant in the Siltara industrial area on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's Raipur collapsed on Friday. The incident occurred on Friday evening, leaving several workers at the site trapped under the debris. A rescue operation was initiated at the site immediately after the incident.

According to Raipur Superintendent of Police, Lal Ummed Singh, six dead bodies have been recovered, and six injured people have been rescued so far. The police official added that the search and rescue operations are still underway, with police and local administration teams present at the site.

The injured workers were rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the police are probing the incident to determine the cause of the collapse. SP Lal Ummed Singh stated, "We received information that some people were trapped after a roof collapsed near the Godavari spot," and rescue efforts were initiated.

SP Lal Ummed Singh said, "Six dead bodies were recovered, and six injured people have been rescued so far. The search and rescue operations are underway." The police and other officials reached the spot, and the rescue operation was started immediately after receiving information about the collapse.