6 Workers Charred To Death In Chhattisgarh Steel Plant Explosion, Over 10 Injured

Baloda Bazar: A horrific accident claimed the lives of at least six workers on the spot and left several others critically injured after a powerful explosion at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district on Thursday morning, triggering panic and raising questions over industrial safety standards in the state.

The incident occurred at the Real Ispat & Power Ltd facility located in Bakulahi village. According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred at a coal furnace while a group of labourers were engaged in routine cleaning and maintenance work in the area.

Blast Sparks Chaos

Officials stated that the blast originated within a specific production unit, triggering an inferno. The intensity and speed of the blaze left workers in the vicinity with almost no time to evacuate, trapping several inside the facility.

Thick black smoke and flames swamped the production unit within minutes, triggering a stampede-like situation as hundreds of other employees ran towards the exit from the premises.

Advertisement

To ensure public safety, police sealed off the area to prevent further casualties.

It was only after the fire was successfully contained that rescue teams could safely enter the unit to locate and bring out the victims.

Advertisement

Local authorities stated that the deceased's bodies were severely burnt and could not even be recognised due to the intense heat.

Meanwhile, medical teams have transported the injured to local hospitals, where several individuals remain in critical condition.

Rescue Operation

Emergency services, including fire extinguishers, a fleet of ambulances from Baloda Bazar and neighbouring districts, were rushed to the site to extinguish the flames and take the injured for medical treatment.

At least ten others sustained serious burn injuries. Five of the critically injured were administered first aid at the Bhatapara Community Health Centre before being referred to advanced medical facilities in Bilaspur and Raipur.

Doctors at these facilities have indicated that some victims have suffered over 60% burns, and the death toll may rise.

Specialised medical teams were delivering intensive care to those with significant injuries. Parallel to the medical efforts, authorities have started to identify the victims.