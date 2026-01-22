Updated 22 January 2026 at 13:31 IST
6 Workers Charred To Death In Chhattisgarh Steel Plant Explosion, Over 10 Injured
At least six people were killed, and over ten were injured after a powerful blast rocked a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh, triggering panic in the area. Dramatic videos showing a huge cloud of black smoke have surfaced, while rescue operations and investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.

Baloda Bazar: A horrific accident claimed the lives of at least six workers on the spot and left several others critically injured after a powerful explosion at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district on Thursday morning, triggering panic and raising questions over industrial safety standards in the state.
The incident occurred at the Real Ispat & Power Ltd facility located in Bakulahi village. According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred at a coal furnace while a group of labourers were engaged in routine cleaning and maintenance work in the area.
Blast Sparks Chaos
Officials stated that the blast originated within a specific production unit, triggering an inferno. The intensity and speed of the blaze left workers in the vicinity with almost no time to evacuate, trapping several inside the facility.
Thick black smoke and flames swamped the production unit within minutes, triggering a stampede-like situation as hundreds of other employees ran towards the exit from the premises.
To ensure public safety, police sealed off the area to prevent further casualties.
It was only after the fire was successfully contained that rescue teams could safely enter the unit to locate and bring out the victims.
Local authorities stated that the deceased's bodies were severely burnt and could not even be recognised due to the intense heat.
Meanwhile, medical teams have transported the injured to local hospitals, where several individuals remain in critical condition.
Rescue Operation
Emergency services, including fire extinguishers, a fleet of ambulances from Baloda Bazar and neighbouring districts, were rushed to the site to extinguish the flames and take the injured for medical treatment.
At least ten others sustained serious burn injuries. Five of the critically injured were administered first aid at the Bhatapara Community Health Centre before being referred to advanced medical facilities in Bilaspur and Raipur.
Doctors at these facilities have indicated that some victims have suffered over 60% burns, and the death toll may rise.
Specialised medical teams were delivering intensive care to those with significant injuries. Parallel to the medical efforts, authorities have started to identify the victims.
Local officials are currently stationed at the hospitals and the plant site to coordinate immediate relief measures and provide necessary support to the families.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 22 January 2026 at 12:50 IST