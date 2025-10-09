Chhindwara Chemists Announce Indefinite Strike After Shops Sealed Over

Chhindwara: The Chhindwara Chemist Association has announced an indefinite strike from midnight in protest against the action taken on Wednesday against several medical stores in the district.

Santosh Chore, President of the Chemist Association, expressed strong disagreement with the administration's decision to seal chemist shops, saying that responsibility should instead be fixed on the medicine manufacturers and the laboratories that approved the drugs.

"We are going on strike starting midnight in protest after five chemist shops, which have been sealed and served a showcause notice. We are not objecting to the investigation, and samples should be collected. However, we do not agree with the sealing of chemist shops. Action should be taken against the medicine producers and labs that pass them," Chore said.

He also demanded the release of five chemist shop owners and a revision of the investigation procedures.

"Today, samples are being taken from our shops, we are not able to do our business and nor are we able to clean our shops for Diwali, our chemist shops are living under fear. We want the authorities to release five chemist owners and demand a change in investigation standards," Chore said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Wednesday that 20 children had died so far in the state due to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, while five others were undergoing treatment.

Of the 20 deaths, 17 were reported from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one from Pandhurna.

"Twenty children have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident from Chhindwara, Betul and Pandhurna districts. The state government is quite strict. The police teams from Chhindwara have reached Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of Coldrif manufacturing company, and strict action is being taken into the matter," Shukla told reporters.

He added that all possible efforts were being made to save the children under treatment.

"I met five children who are undergoing treatment in Nagpur, two at Government Medical College, two at AIIMS and one in a private hospital and their families. The management and doctors are making all efforts to save the lives of children undergoing treatment," Shukla added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment for children being treated in Nagpur for kidney infections caused by the cough syrup. A joint team of executive magistrates and doctors has also been deployed in Nagpur for continuous health monitoring.