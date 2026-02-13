Updated 13 February 2026 at 19:08 IST
Child Killed, 6 Injured As Under-Construction House Collapses In UP's Firozabad
A child was killed and six others were left injured after an under-construction two-storey house collapsed in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The incident took place near Daulatpur village in the Thana Uttar area.
Police immediately reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident. Rescue operations were initiated as labourers were reportedly trapped under the rubbles. JCB trucks were called to the scene to aid in rescue efforts.
The injured people were rushed to hospital. Meanwhile, the deceased child has been identified as Srishti.
