Child Killed, 6 Injured As Under-Construction House Collapses In UP's Firozabad

Firozabad: A child was killed and six others were left injured after an under-construction two-storey house collapsed in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The incident took place near Daulatpur village in the Thana Uttar area.

Police immediately reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident. Rescue operations were initiated as labourers were reportedly trapped under the rubbles. JCB trucks were called to the scene to aid in rescue efforts.