Published 01:05 IST, July 1st 2024
Child Killed As Portion of Terrace Collapsed in Northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar
In Northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, a 6-year-old boy was killed after a portion of a terrace of his house collapsed and the child fell down on the street.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Child killed after portion of terrace collapsed in Northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar | Image: Delhi Police
