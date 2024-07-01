sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:05 IST, July 1st 2024

Child Killed As Portion of Terrace Collapsed in Northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar

In Northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, a 6-year-old boy was killed after a portion of a terrace of his house collapsed and the child fell down on the street.

