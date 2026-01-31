Children Among 5 Injured After Buried Suspicious Object Explodes in Karnataka's Bidar, Probe Underway

Karnataka: At least five people, including three children, were critically injured after a suspicious object reportedly buried in the ground exploded near Molkhera village in Homnabad Taluk of Bidar District, Karnataka.

As per reports, the critically injured included Anwar Sab (18) and Jabbar Sab (65), while three children – Parijar (8), Aziz (5), and Bushra (4) – suffered minor injuries and are being treated at BRIMS Hospital in Bidar.

Those who sustained serious injuries were later referred to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

Police and bomb disposal squads have immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation to determine the nature of the explosive object and the exact cause of the blast.

