  • Children Among 5 Injured After Buried Suspicious Object Explodes in Karnataka's Bidar, Probe Underway

Updated 31 January 2026 at 13:24 IST

Five people, including three children, were injured by an explosion from a buried suspicious object in Bidar, Karnataka.

Vanshika Punera
Karnataka: At least five people, including three children, were critically injured after a suspicious object reportedly buried in the ground exploded near Molkhera village in Homnabad Taluk of Bidar District, Karnataka.

As per reports, the critically injured included Anwar Sab (18) and Jabbar Sab (65), while three children – Parijar (8), Aziz (5), and Bushra (4) – suffered minor injuries and are being treated at BRIMS Hospital in Bidar.

Those who sustained serious injuries were later referred to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

Police and bomb disposal squads have immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation to determine the nature of the explosive object and the exact cause of the blast. 

(Further details are awaited)

