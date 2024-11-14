Published 23:54 IST, November 14th 2024
Children's Day Celebration Turns Into Tragedy: Teacher Collapses To Death While Singing
A devastating incident occurred at Palli Vikas Panchayat High School in Balangir district's Kantabanji area on Children's Day.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Teacher dies at Children's Day celebration | Image: x
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:54 IST, November 14th 2024