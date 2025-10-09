Chilling CCTV Footage: Exact Moment of Scooter Blast in Crowded Kanpur Market Captured

Kanpur: A chilling CCTV footage accessed by Republic has captured the exact moment when two scooters exploded in Kanpur’s crowded Mishri Bazaar area on Wednesday night, injuring at least eight people.

The footage shows a sudden flash and a loud blast in the narrow lane. The explosion, which occurred around 7:15 PM in the Mulganj area, damaged nearby shops, including a toy store, and left several pedestrians injured.

Blast Caused By Illegal Firecrackers

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal said that preliminary findings suggested the blast may have been caused by illegal firecrackers or some nefarious activities. He assured that the police are investigating every possibility.

"At first glance, this blast may have been caused by crackers or some nefarious activities. We are investigating every angle. Forensic team, ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad), and our officers are present at the scene," top cop Raghuveer Lal told ANI.

Injured Rushed to Hospitals, Four Shifted to Lucknow

Of the eight injured, four sustained minor wounds, while four others including a woman and a ragpicker were seriously hurt. They were referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment. Two victims have already been discharged after receiving first aid.

One Scooter Owner Traced

According to the police, one of the scooters was registered to Ashwini Kumar, who was among the injured, while the second belonged to Vijender Rastogi, who is yet to be traced.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar told ANI, "In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today, in which a blast occurred. People are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger."

"Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this. We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later."