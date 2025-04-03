Chilling CCTV Video Captures Exact Moment IAF's Jaguar Aircraft Crash Near Jamnagar | WATCH

The video captures the jaguar fighter jet plummeting behind the trees, followed by a bright flash of light moments after the crash. | Image: X

Jamnagar: A day after an IAF Jaguar jet crashed near Gujarat 's Jamnagar, killing one pilot and critically injuring another, chilling CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is rapidly spreading on social media. The video captures the jet plummeting behind the trees, followed by a bright flash of light moments after the crash.

Crash Details & Cause

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM during a night training sortie. According to reports, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction midair, prompting them to eject. Tragically, one pilot succumbed to injuries, while the other, now stable, is receiving treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

Upon crashing in an open field, the aircraft burst into flames, engulfing the area in thick smoke and fire. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the technical failure.

IAF Issues Statement

Confirming the incident, the IAF released an official statement, which read,"A two-seater IAF Jaguar aircraft took off from Jamnagar airfield for a night mission and crashed due to a technical malfunction. The pilots attempted ejection, ensuring no harm to the airfield or civilians. Unfortunately, one pilot lost his life, while the other is receiving medical care in Jamnagar. The IAF deeply regrets this loss and stands with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident."

Jaguar’s Legacy & Previous Incident

The Jaguar, a twin-engine aircraft introduced into the Indian Air Force in the late 1970s, has played a crucial role in deep penetration strikes and ground attack missions. Despite its extensive service, the aircraft has witnessed multiple accidents over the years.

Earlier this month, another IAF Jaguar crashed near Baldwala village in Haryana ’s Ambala district on March 7. The jet, which had taken off from the Ambala airbase for a routine training sortie, suffered a system failure, forcing the pilot to eject.