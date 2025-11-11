Chilling Footage Captures Moment Before Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

New Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced, capturing the terrifying moment before the deadly blast that rocked Delhi's Red Fort area, leaving 9 people dead and multiple others injured. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows a ball of fire erupting into the air, accompanied by the sound of a loud explosion, during live camera.

The video, captured by a person at the spot, provides a chilling glimpse into the moments leading up to the blast. The footage shows people walking about, unaware of the impending danger, when suddenly a bright flash illuminates the scene, followed by a deafening sound.

According to locals, the blast occurred near a crowded market area, causing fear and panic among the people present nearby. "I was standing nearby when I heard a loud explosion…..I saw people running and screaming, and then I saw the flames rising into the air," said one witness.

The injured have been hospitalised, and the doctors are providing all necessary support to the affected families.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.