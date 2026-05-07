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  • Chilling Video of Chandranath Rath Moments After the Attack Being Retrived from His Car Surfaces

Chilling Video of Chandranath Rath Moments After the Attack Being Retrived from His Car Surfaces

The 90-second video shows the panic of the people getting his bullet-ridden body out of the car.

Avipsha Sengupta
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Chandranath Rath momensta after attack
Chandranath Rath momensta after attack | Image: Republic

A shocking video has been accessed by Republic which shows Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath being retrieved from the car moments after the attack. The 90-second video shows the panic of the people getting his bullet-ridden body out of the car.

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Published By :
Avipsha Sengupta
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