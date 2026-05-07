Chilling Video of Chandranath Rath Moments After the Attack Being Retrived from His Car Surfaces
The 90-second video shows the panic of the people getting his bullet-ridden body out of the car.
- India News
- 1 min read
A shocking video has been accessed by Republic which shows Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath being retrieved from the car moments after the attack. The 90-second video shows the panic of the people getting his bullet-ridden body out of the car.
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