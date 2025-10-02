'China Hurting US Soybean Farmers': Trump Announces Meeting With Xi Jinping, Soybean Purchases Top Agenda

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks, with soybean purchases set to be a major point of discussion during the talks. While making the announcement, Trump stated that American soybean farmers have been hurt by China's decision to stop purchasing their crops, accusing Beijing of using the move as a bargaining tactic. The upcoming meeting comes amid heightened US-China trade tensions, with Washington and Beijing engaging in a tit-for-tat tariff war.

The trade war between the US and China has had a huge impact on American soybean farmers, with China's counter-tariffs and trade restrictions affecting exports. According to the US President, China has not bought US soybeans since April, resulting in big losses for farmers. Trump has promised to use some of the revenue collected through tariffs to support US farmers, stressing his commitment to their welfare. "The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for 'negotiating' reasons only, not buying," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's Criticism Of Biden's Trade Deal

Trump also criticized his predecessor, former US President Joe Biden, for failing to enforce a trade deal that required China to buy billions of dollars' worth of American farm products. "Sleepy Joe Biden didn't enforce our Agreement with China," Donald Trump said, hailing his strong leadership in trade negotiations. He assured farmers that soybeans and other crops would be a major topic of discussion in his meeting with Xi, promising that "it's all going to work out very well."

Current State of US-China Trade Relations

The US tariff rate on Chinese imports currently hovers around 55%, with the Trump administration calling the current tariff rate a status quo that works in America's favour. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated, "Tariffs on Chinese imports of around 55% are a good status quo," noting that the president views this as the current deal with Beijing. The upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi will be an opportunity for both leaders to discuss trade tensions and work towards a mutually beneficial agreement.

Future of Soybean Exports