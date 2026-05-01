Chinar Corps Under New Watch: Lieutenant General Balbir Singh’s South Kashmir Tactics To Drive Valley Security

Leh: In a move amid heightened counter-terror operations, Lieutenant General Balbir Singh has taken charge of the Chinar Corps, the Indian Army’s most crucial formation in the Kashmir Valley, signaling intensified focus on both Line of Control security and internal peace.

Chinar Corps, headquartered in Srinagar, is the backbone of the Army’s presence in Kashmir. Tasked with guarding the LoC and leading counter-terrorism operations, it remains the pivot of the Valley’s security architecture.

Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, is widely regarded as a strategist of anti-terror operations. His career has been deeply intertwined with Kashmir’s volatile operational grid. Before assuming command of XV Corps, he served as Major General General Staff in Northern Command, overseeing critical planning and coordination.

His frontline journey began in Lolab, Kupwara, where he contributed to operational planning at the 8 Sector Headquarters. Later, between 2018 and 2019, he commanded 1 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles, reinforcing the counter-insurgency grid during a turbulent phase.

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In 2023, he rose to GOC of Victor Force, the Counter Insurgency Force responsible for South Kashmir, where he directed coordinated operations in insurgency-hit districts.

Now, as General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps, Singh is expected to spearhead sharper, more resolute action against terror networks. His track record of successful joint operations and strategic reviews positions him as a key figure in shaping the Army’s next phase of counter-terrorism in the Valley.

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“His tenure at Victor Force was marked by intelligence-driven operations, coordinated raids, and cordon-and-search missions that disrupted terrorists’ networks in districts such as Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag. Singh also strengthened collaboration with the J&K Police and CRPF, ensuring multi-agency synergy in high-risk zones,” said a defense expert.