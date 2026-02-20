Chinar Open Winter Games 2026 Conclude In Gulmarg With 660 Athletes Showcasing Kashmir’s Growing Sporting Culture

Gulmarg: Gulmarg’s snow-clad peaks turned into a vibrant arena of sport as the Chinar Open Winter Games 2026, organised by the Indian Army, brought together hundreds of young athletes eager to showcase skill, speed, and determination.

The event was attended by GoC Northern Command Lt. Gen Pratik Sharma and Chief of 15 Corps Lt. Gen Prashant Srivastava, who interacted with athletes, organisers, and local residents.”

Lt Gen Sharma praised the conduct of the competition and lauded the high standards of sportsmanship displayed by participants and emphasised that initiatives like these not only nurture talent but also strengthen the bond between the Army and the people of Kashmir, reinforcing Gulmarg’s stature as a winter sports destination.

This year’s edition witnessed 660 competitors across eight winter disciplines, including 166 girls and 494 boys. The figures reflect both the Valley’s growing enthusiasm for winter sports and the steady rise of female participation, marking a significant shift in the region’s sporting culture.

Advertisement

Games featured skiing races, snowboarding contests, and skating performances. Athletes competed against some of the finest talents in the Valley, while locals, tourists, and sports enthusiasts gathered in large numbers to cheer, turning Gulmarg into a hub of activity.

“This competition makes us believe our dreams can stretch far beyond Gulmarg. It feels like the first step towards bigger stages,” said Sitara Wani, a young skier.

Advertisement

“The facilities and organisation here are world-class. Competing at this level motivates us to push harder and aim higher,” she added.

The felicitation and prize distribution ceremony was jointly conducted by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and Lt Gen Prasant Srivastava, marking the conclusion of the event.

Chinar Open Winter Games, set against the peaks of Apharwat and the Gulmarg Bowl, serve as the ground for an annual display of athletic endurance and community spirit. Spearheaded by the 18 Rashtriya Rifles under the Pir Panjal Brigade of Chinar Corps, the Games have evolved from a local initiative into a cornerstone of the Valley’s sporting calendar.