Chinese Acknowledging India's Rise When Rahul Gandhi And Company Singing China’s Praise

India becomes third most powerful and influential country in Asia | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: In a loss of face for Rahul Gandhi who has showered praise for China’s growth story and embarrassed the achievements of his own country on multiple occasions, Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson You Jing has acknowledged India’s progress as it has became the 3rd most powerful and influential country in Asia, after United States and China.

According to 2024 Asia Power Index By Australia’s Lowy Institute, India has become the 3rd most powerful and influential country in Asia, after the US and China.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s leadership, India has gone up by one rank in terms of being a comprehensive power in Asia.

What is comprehensive power?

A comprehensive power is a country’s weighted average across eight measures of power including: economic stability, military capability, resilience, future resources, economic relationships, defence networks, diplomatic influence, and cultural influence.

India now is 3rd most powerful and influential country in Asia

Based on the above mentioned factors, India has improved its ranking by overall one point, going a level up, leaving behind Japan, followed by Australia.

India is now ranked 3 out of the 27 countries as a comprehensive power, with an overall score of 39.1 out of 100, according to Australia’s Lowy Institute.

India enjoys a positive 8 per cent change in overall score

India has gained 2.8 points (+8% change) in overall score, to become the third most powerful and influential country in Asia.

According to Lowy Institute study, In 2024, India had the greatest gains in future resources (+8.2). It lost the most points in defence networks (−2.5).

What factors determined India’s comprehensive power?

Resilience: Gained +5.2 points

Diplomatic influence: Gained +4.5 points

Economic capability: +4.2 points

Economic relationships: Gained +2.1 points

Military capability: Gained +1.1 points

Cultural influence: This remained unchanged over last year’s score.

Rahul mentions China 34 times in Lok Sabha speech

In his recent Lok Sabha speech, Rahul Gandhi while replying to the motion of Thanks to the President’s address, mentioned China as many as 34 times in his 45-minute speech, and praised how Beijing progressed over the years and also alleged how they were sitting on over 4,000 sq km of India’s land.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Indian Army saying it was lying that the Chinese have not occupied the Indian territory, a claim he has been making ever since the Galwan episode and something which has been dismissed by the Centre over and over again.

BJP mocks Congress leader, calls him ‘Rahul Jinping’