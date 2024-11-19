Published 19:05 IST, November 19th 2024
Chinese FM Wang Urges India and China to Implement Modi-Xi Consensus to Improve Relations
Chinese FM urged India and China to implement the consensus reached between Modi and Xi during their summit in Russia, in a meeting with Jaishankar at G20 Rio.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic World
S Jaishankar met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi | Image: @DrSJaishankar/X
18:51 IST, November 19th 2024