Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Visit India Next Week, To Hold Crucial Talks With NSA Ajit Doval: Reports

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India this month to participate in Special Representative-level talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, according to recent reports. The meeting is expected to be a crucial step in strengthening India-China relations, particularly in the context of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Ajit Doval will be the second in two months, after their crucial meeting in Beijing in June this year. Amid global trade tensions attributed to Donald Trump’s tariff threats, India and China are working to reboot their diplomatic relations.

The upcoming meeting between NSA Doval and Wang Yi will be the 24th round of the Special Representatives' talks, which have been instrumental in addressing the boundary issue between the two countries. During their last meeting in Beijing, the two leaders held substantive discussions.

PM Modi-Xi Jinping Likely To Meet During China Visit

The upcoming visit comes amid a series of high-level engagements between the two countries, including meetings between Wang Yi and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China’s Tianjin later this month.

China has officially welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the SCO Tianjin Summit, scheduled from August 31 to September 1. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed optimism about the gathering, stating it would strengthen regional cooperation and mark a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism, and productiveness.

The SCO summit will be a vital platform for member states to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and geopolitical issues. The meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping will be closely watched globally, given the current state of India-China relations and looming trade tensions. Both leaders have been stressing on the importance of managing differences constructively and avoiding actions that could hamper peace and stability along the border.

Engaging India-China Relations

In recent months, India and China have made progress in improving their relationship. The two countries have agreed to disengage and resume patrolling in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in order to reduce tensions and restore peace. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, an important pilgrimage route for Hindus, has been restarted, symbolising renewed cultural diplomacy.

Furthermore, India and China have resumed tourist visas after a five-year gap, and business relations are reviving, with Indian diesel cargo being shipped to China for the first time in over three years. Both countries are also engaging in multilateral forums like BRICS, SCO, and G20, showcasing efforts to cooperate on global platforms despite bilateral tensions.

US Tariffs And Trade Tensions

The bilateral development comes amid tariffs imposed on India by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian oil. Chinese Ambassador to New Delhi, Xu Feihong, has backed India on this issue, calling Trump a "bully" and quoting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's statement that using tariffs as a weapon violates the UN Charter and undermines WTO rules.