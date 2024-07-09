sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:52 IST, July 9th 2024

Chinese Man Punished 3-Year-Old Daughter Making Her Fill Bowl with Tears for Watching TV

A father in China gave a strange punishment to her three-year-old daughter by asking her to fill a bowl with tears as punishment for watching too much TV.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chinese Man Punished 3-Year-Old Daughter Making Her Fill Bowl with Tears for Watching TV | Image: Unsplash
  • 2 min read
