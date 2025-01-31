Chinese National Arrested at India-Nepal Border Over Infiltration Bid

Siddharth Nagar: A Chinese national was arrested while allegedly attempting to cross over to India without a visa and valid documents at the India-Nepal border in the Mohana police station, an official statement said.

Police said that the arrested Chinese national has been identified as Zhe Ying Bodhisattva (33), who was travelling to India from Nepal.

He was arrested during a routine check on Thursday evening by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police in the Mohana area, said SHO of Mohana police station, Anoop Kumar Mishra.

A Chinese passport, a Nepalese visa, a driving license and an identity document from Hong Kong, China have been recovered from him possession, officials said.

“No Indian visa or related documents were found,” the SHO said.

Police said that a case has been registered against the individual, and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed.