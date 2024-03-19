×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Chinese Visa 'Scam': Court Summons Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday took cognizance on Enforcement Directorate's Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday took cognizance on Enforcement Directorate's Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in a money laundering case connected with Chinese Visa case.  

While taking note of the matter, the court issued summons to all accused named in the chargesheet including Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. The court directed all the accused to appear before the court on April 5, 2024. 

The Congress leader is alleged to have received ₹50 lakh to illegally facilitate visas for 263 China nationals to complete work on a power project in Punjab.

The central agency filed a money laundering case in the Chinese visa 'scam' case in May last year.

The CBI alleged that the MP 'misused his influence' in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2011 and 'conspired' with the co-accused to devise a "back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling" on work permits imposed by the ministry.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

