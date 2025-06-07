Chinnaswamy Stampede Deaths: Siddaramaiah Govt Increases Compensation To Rs 25 Lakh For Victims’ Family

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has announced an increase in the compensation amount given to the victims of the tragic stampede that took place outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the RCB's IPL victory celebration. According to the reports, the family of the deceased will now be given a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, which was announced as Rs 10 lakh initially. The government's decision to increase the compensation came up following public outcry over the incident and the compensation announced by the Karnataka government.

At least 11 people died and several others were injured in the devastating incident that took the country by shock. Following a massive outrage over the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the suspension of several top police officials of the Bengaluru police, including the Commissioner of Police (CP). Additionally, a magisterial probe by a high-level committee was also ordered by the chief minister, led by a High Court retired judge.

The tragic incident occurred on June 4, after a huge crowd gathered at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL triumph. The stampede outside the stadium resulted in the deaths of 11 people and many others were injured.