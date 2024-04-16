Advertisement

Chirag Antil Killing: The death of a 24-year-old Indian student, Chirag Antil, in Canada’s South Vancouver, has left his family back home in India shocked and shattered. CHirag’s family has maintained that everything was fine with Chirag and the sudden death of their loved one came as a shock to them. Chirag’s brother Romit, who spoke to him on the morning of the mishap, said everything seemed fine with Chirag and he seemed “happy”.

Now speaking exclusively to Republic, the deceased’s brother has reiterated the same and has also noted that the family has requested support from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Prime Minister to bring back the deceased’s body for the final rites.

When asked if there was any indication of such a shocking incident taking place when the family last spoke to Chirag, his brother said, “My brother was very happy. He used to regularly speak to our mother over the phone. I spoke to him 30 minutes before he was murdered. We have not even seen any images of the remains of Chirag. We don't even know where his body is as of now. His friends in Canada have also not seen his remains till now. We are not even being shown the video footage of the incident that was captured on the CCTV of nearby houses.”

Chirag's family seeks MEA intervention



We have no clue as to what exactly happened to Chirag: Deceased student's kin



Commenting on the details shared so far with the family about Chirag’s death, his brother said, “We have no clue as to what happened to my brother or who killed him. Chirag had finished his work for the day and was going out and in no time he was seemingly shot dead,” adding, “No one has seen anything, not even the ones who are there.”

Chirag’s family has reached out to the MEA to help bring his body back to India for his last rights. “I got a mail informing that Chirag's autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday. All I want is his autopsy is done as soon as possible and appeal the authorities to help us get my brother’s body back home,” is the frantic appeal of his brother to the Indian government.

Chirag Moved to Canada in 2022

A resident of Sonipat, Haryana, Chirag reportedly shifted to Vancouver in 2022 on a study visa to pursue his MBA. According to his family, Chirag had completed his degree and was working in Canada after receiving a work permit.

“Till now, we have no idea on what exactly happened and who were behind his killing. Authorities have only said that investigation is underway in the matter,” added his distressed father.

The family has so far only heard back from Vancouver Police, who have communicated to them that probe in ongoing in the matter. Besides, the Indian High Commission in Canada has also assured the family that they are looking into the matter.

Following Chirag’s death, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver expressed sorrow over this incident and posted it on X.

@cgivancouver has learnt with great sorrow about the shooting & killing of an Indian national, Mr Chirag Antil, living in #Vancouver. We have approached the concerned Canadian authorities for more information in this regard. @HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver)

No Arrests Made So Far: Vancouver Police

The Vancouver Police Department (VCD) said that Chirag was found dead inside a vehicle in the area after neighbours reported hearing gunshots on April 12. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the case and the investigation is underway.

(With Inputs from Nikita Sahay)