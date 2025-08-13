Chlorine Gas Leak In Bhopal's Govindpura Industrial Area: NDRF, SDRF Teams Deployed

Bhopal: A chlorine gas leak was reported at a factory in Bhopal's Govindpura Industrial Area on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a panic-like situation in the area. The incident, which occurred at the Hind Pharma factory around 3.30 pm, prompted an immediate response from the local police, fire brigade team and other concerned authorities.

According to the reports, the situation immediately turned harrowing as people in the surrounding areas began experiencing symptoms such as watering eyes, breathing difficulties, and coughing due to the toxic gas. The situation, however, was brought under control within an hour, after the rescue teams used caustic soda to neutralise the gas.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravish Kumar Srivastava, "Time was of the essence, and we managed to bring the situation under control without any major casualties." The SDM further assured that the affected individuals were being provided with medical attention, and efforts were being made to ensure that there were no long-term consequences.

The Govindpura Industrial Area, home to several manufacturing units, was quickly evacuated as a precautionary measure, with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed to the site.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Recounted

The recent incident has brought back memories of the deadly Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984, one of the world's worst industrial disasters. On the night of December 2-3 in 1984, a toxic gas leak at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant claimed thousands of lives and left many more with long-term health issues.

In recent years, there have been ongoing efforts to clean up the site and hold those responsible accountable.

Meanwhile, the government is making efforts to improve safety measures and regulations in industrial areas, but the recent incident has raised concerns about the need for continued vigilance. The use of caustic soda to neutralise the chlorine gas in this incident also showcased the preparedness of the response teams.