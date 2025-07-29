'Chocolates to Pakistani Voter Card': HM Amit Shah Declares Undeniable Proof of Terrorists' Pakistan Link'

Updated 29 July 2025 at 13:01 IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed the Parliament, confirming that India has conclusive proof linking the Pahalgam terror attack to Pakistan, including evidence such as Pakistani voter cards, rifles, and chocolates recovered from the terrorists.
Amit Shah also criticised the Opposition, particularly former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, for questioning the government's claims and appearing to downplay Pakistan’s involvement.
In a strong statement, Amit Shah revealed multiple items recovered from the terrorists, which clearly indicated their Pakistani origin. These included:
Pakistani voter identity card.
Rifles used in the attack.
Chocolates made in Pakistan.
“These items are not just evidence they are undeniable proof of Pakistan’s hand in this terror attack,” Shah declared. “Those who sheltered the terrorists had already been detained and later identified the bodies after the operation.”
