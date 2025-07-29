'Chocolates to Pakistani Voter Card': HM Amit Shah Declares Undeniable Proof of Terrorists' Pakistan Link'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed the Parliament, confirming that India has conclusive proof linking the Pahalgam terror attack to Pakistan, including evidence such as Pakistani voter cards, rifles, and chocolates recovered from the terrorists.

Amit Shah also criticised the Opposition, particularly former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, for questioning the government's claims and appearing to downplay Pakistan’s involvement.

'Evidence from Chocolates to Voter Card'

In a strong statement, Amit Shah revealed multiple items recovered from the terrorists, which clearly indicated their Pakistani origin. These included:

Pakistani voter identity card.

Rifles used in the attack.

Chocolates made in Pakistan.