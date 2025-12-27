Chomu Violence: 110 Detained After Stone-Pelting Incident Near Jaipur Mosque

Jaipur: Over a hundred people were detained by the police following a stone-pelting incident in Jaipur's Chomu area on Friday, which erupted over alleged encroachment near a local mosque.

DCP West, Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena told ANI, "Tension arose in Chaumu over a dispute related to a religious site, and when police action was taken, miscreants pelted stones at the police, injuring some policemen. The police took the rioters from their homes and detained them. A total of 110 rioters were taken into custody by the police."

A long-simmering dispute over alleged encroachment near a mosque in Chomu flared into violence, prompting police to clamp down swiftly with detentions, heavy deployment, and suspension of internet services to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash said that individuals attempting to disturb peace had been identified and detained.

"Those who appeared suspicious were brought in. Attempts were also made at some places to protest against the police. Such people have also been brought in. The situation on the spot is peaceful," Prakash said. He added that many of those rounded up were habitual troublemakers and warned that those who managed to escape would be arrested soon.

The incident took place near the Kalandari Mosque, where a dispute over alleged encroachment has been going on for a considerable period. Police officials said one of the parties involved had earlier voluntarily removed the disputed structure.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam said the recent violence should not have occurred, asserting that the police acted responsibly to prevent danger to public life and maintain law and order.

Speaking on the incident, Bedam said, "The construction is currently underway beside the Jaipur-Sikar road. Due to various illegal structures, there has been an increase in road accidents, posing a risk to lives. Recognising this danger, the police observed the encroachments and began an effort to remove them to ensure the road remains unobstructed. After discussions and mutual understanding, the illegal structures were cleared," he said.