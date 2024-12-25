Christmas 2024: Security Heightened in Goa and Madhya Pradesh Ahead of New Year Celebrations

Goa: As Christmas celebrations kick off across the country, security arrangements have been heightened in key regions to ensure the safety of citizens and tourists.

Authorities in Goa and Madhya Pradesh have deployed additional police personnel in areas with high foot traffic, while special measures have been taken to prevent drunk driving and maintain public order during the festive season.

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said, "In view of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Goa Police has made appropriate arrangements to ensure the safety of citizens and tourists."

"Additional police have been deployed in areas with heavy tourist movement," DGP Kumar said.

Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh's state capital Bhopal, security measures have been tightened, and action is being taken against individuals driving under the influence.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told ANI, "Police have made proper arrangements to ensure the festive season goes on peacefully. We take action against people driving in an inebriated state, and traffic police are advised to use breath analyzers."

Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations are in full swing across the country, with churches and markets illuminated by vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs, a day before the main holiday.

The festive spirit is evident as communities come together to celebrate the occasion.

Churches are adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that draws large crowds for prayer and reflection. Markets are bustling with activity, as people shop for Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats, adding to the holiday excitement.

In the national capital, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church was beautifully decorated with sparkling lights and stars, creating a festive atmosphere for the occasion. The Christmas crib added to the charm of the church, drawing many visitors who marvelled at the decorations.