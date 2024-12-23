CISF Introduced New Posting Policy for Non-Gazetted Officers to Boost Efficiency and Work-Life Balance | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) introduced a new posting policy for its non-gazetted officers on Monday, aiming to impact over 98% of its personnel throughout their 38-year service cycle.

The updated policy, which superseded the 2017 guidelines, emphasized enhancing operational effectiveness while addressing the personal needs of force members.

Inspector General KC Samantaray stated that the policy encouraged officers to bring new knowledge, technology, and skills into the force to tackle emerging security challenges.

It also aimed to provide a better work-life balance for officers, ensuring their professional and personal needs were better aligned throughout their careers.

The policy change directly affected the majority of the force's sanctioned strength of 1,94,053 personnel.

The focus remained on creating a motivated workforce equipped to handle evolving security demands while ensuring their overall well-being.

The previous posting policy introduced in 2017 primarily focused on the logistical and operational aspects of force deployment.