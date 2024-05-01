Advertisement

New Delhi: After a security breach on December 13 of last year, 150 Delhi Police officers, including 54 women, were assigned to guard the Parliament complex. As of Monday, those officers were replaced by CISF officers. The action was taken in response to a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which requested that the Delhi Police Security unit remove its 150 employees from the Parliament grounds.

On April 26, the Joint-Director of Parliament's Security Operations requested in an internal communication that the Delhi Police remove its employees stationed at Parliament House Complex. Additionally, it stated that starting on April 29 at 8 a.m., the CISF will assume control of and oversee the Parliament's security points in accordance with current security protocols and standards.

Advertisement

As to the reports, there are 75 Delhi Police officers who are still employed at Parliament. As of right now, all 150 officers are requested to report to the main security line in Bapudham for future deployment. Following a security breach on December 13, 2018, where a few individuals entered Parliament Hall and threw smoke canisters, the Center requested months ago that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conduct a survey of Parliament premises for regular deployment on a comprehensive pattern.

A preliminary investigation performed by CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh's team discovered security breaches during visitor frisking at the entry point following a thorough scan. Eight Delhi Police security guards were suspended as a result of the violation. Following their training on Parliament grounds by an Assistant Commandant-rank officer, the CISF dispatched a squad of 140 soldiers, who, along with the Delhi Police, began frisking guests and their luggage before the Budget Session. In the past, only Delhi Police officers frisked guests.